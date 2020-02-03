

News at a Glance



Oyedepo ‘rains’ curses on Miyetti Allah, suspected bomber, Boko Haram Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has placed a curse on the man who attempted to bomb his church in Kaduna State. Recall that the Kaduna State Police Command had on Sunday arrested a suspected suicide bomber ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



