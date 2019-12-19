

News at a Glance



Oyegun: Obaseki has achieved what previous were unable to The Rainbow News Online - …declares support for Obaseki’s second term Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr John Odigie-Oyegun has declared support for the second term bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. Speaking at a meeting of Edo ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



