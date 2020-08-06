Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyetola raises panel against gender violence
News photo The Nation  - Agency Reporter Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday inaugurated an advisory committee to fight crimes against women and children.

