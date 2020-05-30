

News at a Glance



Oyibo Wives of Lagos star, Linda Hurter shares raunchy bedroom photos with her husband Linda Ikeji Blog - Linda Hurter, one of the stars of LITV reality show, Oyinbo Wives of Lagos, took to social media this evening, to share these raunchy bedroom photos of herself and her husband, Jason Hurter. See another photo below



News Credibility Score: 95%



