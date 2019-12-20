Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo Assembly passes N213 billion budget into law
News photo PM News  - The Oyo State House of Assembly on Friday passed the State Appropriation Bill 2020 of N213 billion into law.

3 hours ago
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Oyo Assembly jacks up 2020 budget by N5bn The Oyo House of Assembly, on Thursday evening, jacked up the 2020 appropriation bill to the sum of N213,788,033,002.97. The 2020 budget of N213.7 billion, to get financial backing on Friday, is ...
Oyo State Governor Makinde Inaugurates State Assembly Service Commission Naija Loaded:
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has inaugurated the members of the House of Assembly Service Commission and the Government Liaison Officers appointed to oversee the 14 federal constituencies in...


