

News at a Glance



Oyo: Auxilluary Chairs Motor Parks Disciplinary Commitee Western Post News - .. as govt inaugurates park managers in 33 LGs, quarry parks By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan A former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxiliary has been appointed Chairman, Motor Parks ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



