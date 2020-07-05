

News at a Glance



Oyo Deputy Gov. Denied Entry Into Late Ajimobi’s Residence For Fidau Prayer, Ex-Gov’s Family Gives Reason Mojidelano - Family of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi has given a reason for barring a delegation from the Oyo State government from gaining entry into the Oluyole residence of late former Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi to participate in the 8th day Fidau prayer ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



