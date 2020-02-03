

News at a Glance



Oyo LG crisis: Pay off elected Chairmen or allow them serve their tenure, Falana tells Makinde Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Oyo LG crisis: Pay off elected Chairmen or allow them serve their tenure, Falana tells Makinde Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana waded into the local government crisis in Oyo State, on Monday, urging Governor Seyi Makinde to either allow ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



