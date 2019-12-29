Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo: Sacked council chairmen dares Makinde, deplores new measures
Blueprint  - The Local government chairmen sacked from office on May 30, 2019 by Governor Seyi Makinde, Monday warned banks across Oyo state not to recognise or have  any transaction with the newly inaugurated Local government caretaker [...]

   More Picks
1 CAN decries kidnapping, constant persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 PDP plans consensus presidential candidate - Abuja Press, 2 hours ago
3 How States Stand In Minimum Wage Talks - Titope Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Police Sergeant To Face Murder Charge For Killing A Wanderer In Lagos - Nigerian Observer, 2 hours ago
5 FG says Nigeria economy witnesses strong performances in 2019 - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 2020 Prophecies: DSS will abduct more Nigerians for being ‘’irritants’’ – READ MORE - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
7 Lai Mohammed contradicts Buhari, says 2019, challenging year for his administration - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 Lai Mohammed: 2019 challenging for Nigeria - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Kano governor appoints five female special advisers - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Minimum Wage: Federal workers assured of payment arrears - NNN, 2 hours ago
