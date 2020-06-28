Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo State Government Denies Claims From Securing Postponing The Burial Service of Ex-Representative Abiola Ajimobi
News photo GQ Buzz  - The Oyo State Government has denied claims it is answerable for the postponement in the internment of a previous legislative head of the state, Abiola AJimobi, who kicked the bucket from various bombed organs due to COVID-19 intricacies in a private ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Ajimobi’s Burial: This Wicked Lie Must Stop – Makinde Naija Loaded:
The Oyo State Government has strongly denied insinuations that it is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died on...
Disagreement between family, Oyo govt delays Ajimobi’s burial Nigerian Eye:
A lingering cold war between the family of the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and the Oyo State Government was said to have caused setbacks his burial arrangements.The late Ajimobi who died in a Lagos hospital on Thursday after ...


