Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oyo hit with 30 new Coronavirus cases, discharges 9 patients
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced that 30 new Coronavirus cases were recorded in the state on Saturday.He also announce the discharge of nine Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice for the virus.According to Makinde, nine ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

Ogene African:
LAGOS, Nigeria – The State Government on Saturday, discharged 45 COVID-19 patients. This was disclosed in a statement on the state ministry of health official Twitter page. The discharged patients consists of 22 females and 23 males.


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Why churches will remain closed – CAN - Osmek News, 1 hour ago
2 Alligator Who Survived WW2 Bombing Dies - News Break, 2 hours ago
3 France reopens worship centres - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Oyedepo reveals God’s plan as states reopen churches in Nigeria, US - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
5 Police Arrests Burna Boy, Father Over Noise Complaint - EE Live, 2 hours ago
6 Photos: How Buhari, Family Observe EidAlFitr prayers - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
7 China says virus pushing US ties to brink of ‘Cold War’ - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
8 Why I rejected 10 ExxonMobil vehicles – Gov Udom - The Herald, 2 hours ago
9 Despite El-rufai’s Warning, Kaduna Health Workers Begin Strike Amid A Pandemic - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 Anambra 2021: The Soludo factor - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info