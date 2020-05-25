

Oyo oldest monarch dies at 141 Monte Oz Live - Oba Samuel Afolabi, the Onilua of Ilua in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State is dead at age of 141. Oba Afolabi who is believed to be the oldest king in Oyo State, died after a brief illness in the early hours of Saturday May 23.



