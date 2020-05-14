Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oyo records four COVID-19 cases, figures hit 73
The Guardian  - Oyo State Government yesterday said that it had recorded four new cases of coronavirus. The new cases bring to 73 the total number of confirmed cases in the state, which is the 14th highest in the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


