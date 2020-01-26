Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PARENTS’ BURIAL ON FEBRUARY14: Kinsmen divided over Nnamdi Kanu’s return
News photo Vanguard News  - As Afaraukwu kinsmen of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, prepare for the burial of their traditional ruler, Eze Okwu Kanu, and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, there are speculations on whether Kanu will return home ...

   More Picks
1 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria is traumatized, not a failed state ―Sen, NEF leader - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 APGA Candidates Floor PDP In Abia Rerun Election - CKN Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 I can't wait to wed him, there's no way he's after my money - British woman, 80, who's planning to marry her jobless Egyptian toyboy, 35, says (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 APC wins Reps seat in Cross River - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states because of God’s Blessing –Governor Wike - Scan News Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Abiodun meets UK companies in investment drive - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 PARENTS’ BURIAL ON FEBRUARY14: Kinsmen divided over Nnamdi Kanu’s return - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Impeachment Threat Looms Over Senate President & Deputy Senate President, Ndume Flames Fire - Abuja Press, 3 hours ago
10 “No one cried…” Eyewitness recounts how people showed up at slain CAN chairman’s memorial service with Joy - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
