PARENTS’ BURIAL ON FEBRUARY14: Kinsmen divided over Nnamdi Kanu’s return Vanguard News - As Afaraukwu kinsmen of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, prepare for the burial of their traditional ruler, Eze Okwu Kanu, and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, there are speculations on whether Kanu will return home ...



