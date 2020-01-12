Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP, ADC bigwigs defect to APC in Ogun Tuesday
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online PDP, ADC bigwigs defect to APC in Ogun Tuesday The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State said it will, on Tuesday, receive political juggernauts from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress ( ...

4 hours ago
1 Another 7 Mortar bombs hit US forces’ bases in Iraq - Skytrend News, 55 mins ago
2 Britain’s Ambassador To Iran Arrested After Photographing Protesters Who Demanded The Resignation Of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah - My Celebrity & I, 58 mins ago
3 Buhari greets Sen. President Ahmad Lawan at 61 - Pulse Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Sergio Aguero Sends Warning To Alan Shearer After Breaking Thierry Henry’s Record - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
5 The more they learn the more Trump loses support from Americans on Iran actions - 247 U Reports, 1 hour ago
6 Nigerian Rapper, Vector Tha Viper Visits Nigerian Soldiers In Maiduguri - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Gov. Wike calls for reward system for soldiers to put in their best - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Cobbler arrested for raping, attempting to kill girlfriend - The News, 2 hours ago
9 Defections: Governor Abiodun to receive ADC, PDP bigwigs - Today, 2 hours ago
10 MC Oluomo Dissolves NURTW Lagos Island Branch - News Break, 2 hours ago
