Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP Accuses APC of Moves to Influence S’Court on Imo
News photo This Day  - Implores apex court to preserve integrity Uzodinma: Go and prepare for 2023 Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri Less than 48 hours after filling a review of the judgment sacking its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State at ...

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hope Uzodinma has expressed hope of the Supreme Court not overturning the judgement which brought him in as Governor of Imo State and sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the People's Democratic Party from the position.
Daily Times:
An APC Chieftain in Abia, Mr Austin Okezie, on Friday condemned the purported application by the immediate past governor of Imo, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, for a review of the Supreme Court judgment that removed him. The court had declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma ...
The Guardian:
Abia North Integrity Group (ANIG) has urged Abia Central and Abia South senatorial zones to respect the state’s gubernatorial rotation order and not present governorship candidates for the 2023 election.
Premium Times:
Ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha is planning to return to the Supreme Court with a view to seeking a review of January 14 judgment that removed him from office.
Naija Loaded:
Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgment that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him the winner of the...
Supreme Court Verdict: Ihedioha Has No Case, Says Oshiomhole Information Nigeria:
Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no case.
Signal:
Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, says Emeka Ihedioha’s reasons for seeking reversal of the supreme court judgement are based..
Ripples Nigeria:
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 1.
APC dismisses Ihedioha’s bid to reclaim Imo governorship position Scan News Nigeria:
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, have dismissed the petition of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the Supreme Court, describing it as ...
News Break:
Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, said he is not worried about the attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking a reversal of the Supreme Court judgment that proclaimed him as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.
Imo: I’m hopeful Supreme Court will not overturn itself – Gov Uzodinma Within Nigeria:
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Friday, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgment that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election.
MetroStar Nigeria:
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Friday said he is ready for a fresh battle with his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, at the Supreme Court. Ihedioha, who was removed by the apex court on January 14, 2020 and replaced by Uzodinma of the All ...
Gist Punch:
Imo Speaker Dr Chiji Collins on Saturday declared that the 26 legislators have decamped to the All Progressive Congress (APC).Of the 27 lawmakers, only the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon Okey Onyekanma is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The ...
Imo Brouhaha : Supreme Court can’t reverse my victory, Uzodinma boasts after meeting Buhari Diamond Celebrities:
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has expressed assurance that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgement that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election.
Anaedo Online:
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is beaming with assurance that the Supreme Court would not reverse its judgement that sacked his predecessor, Emeka Ihedioha, and declared him the winner of the March 19, 2019 governorship election.


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, U.S sign agreement for repatriation of $321m looted assets - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 TCN boss says Nigerians must pay to enjoy stable power - Energy Mix Report, 21 hours ago
3 Suicide Bomber Arrested While Trying To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 21 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in Cross River - Today, 21 hours ago
5 $29.96n Loan: Buhari to spend the money on 5 Legacy Projects – Senate - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
6 Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open - Olisa TV, 21 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Chinese government urges no weddings - Nigeria Newspaper, 22 hours ago
8 FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets - NAN, 22 hours ago
9 ‘Ihedioha Was Never Meant To Be Declared Governor In The First Place’ – Oshiomhole - The Trent, 22 hours ago
10 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info