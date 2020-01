News at a Glance



PDP Blames Moles for Crises in Lagos, Kano, Kogi This Day - Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday explained that the party’s internal crisis in Lagos, Kano and Kogi States were caused by moles that worked against the party during the 2019 general election.



