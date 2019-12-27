Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP Mandates Okowa to Reconcile Wike, Dickson
News photo This Day  - •Secondus reports progress in reconciliation bid •Plans consensus presidential candidate Chuks Okocha in Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mandated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to reconcile Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Wike Rejects PDP Peace Move, Tells Dickson To Leave Party Immediately Edujandon:
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has rejected the offer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to intervene in


   More Picks
1 Poverty: Nigeria to sink deeper, unless – World Bank - Today, 2 hours ago
2 15 die as passenger plane crashes - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
3 More join race to replace Magu as EFCC boss - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
4 You Are My Biggest Strength: Rosy Meurer Pens Birthday Message To Olakunle Churchill - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 How 2020 budget signed by Buhari was ‘padded’ with N264 billion - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery: The Conspiracy That Will Most Likely Bankrupt Nigeria - Ikenga Chronicles, 3 hours ago
8 Man spotted lying helplessly after allegedly being shot by a police officer in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Simi drags Twitter influencer for saying she desires to be a Marlian - Kemi Filani Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari's Wanted Ex Aide Obono Obla Sighted In Calabar - CKN Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info