

News at a Glance



PDP asks police to arrest Oshiomhole for allegedly inciting attack on Justice Odili’s residence Ripples - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed disappointment with the Federal Government’s apparent refusal to order the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly inciting the attack on ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



