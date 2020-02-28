Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP blames Buhari for Coronavirus in Nigeria
News photo The News Guru  - The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmed case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, stressing that the President took no concrete steps to hedge the nation against the virus, leading to the current ...

3 hours ago
Blueprint:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has said the Ogun state chapter of the party is now united after successfully settling all issues. Secondus, who stated this when he received PDP [...]
Buhari Is Not Aware Of Issues Affecting Nigeria – Secondus Naija News:
President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by the Peoples Democratic Party of not being aware of serious issues affecting Nigeria. The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, stated this at an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council ...


