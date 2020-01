News at a Glance



PDP candidate who defeated Abdulmumin Jibrin ‘plans’ defection to APC Daily Nigerian - Ali Datti-Yako, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last Saturday’s by-election for KiruBebeji Federal Constituency has reportedly perfected plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State. DAILY NIGERIAN ...



News Credibility Score: 41%