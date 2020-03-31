

News at a Glance



PDP condemns opposition over attack on Makinde for testing positive to COVID-19 iBrand TV - THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, on Tuesday, condemned in strong terms, insinuations in some quarters that Governor Seyi Makinde knowingly exposed himself to Coronavirus, code-named COVID-19. The PDP, through its chairman, Alh. Kunmi ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



