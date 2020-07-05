

News at a Glance



PDP doesn’t need godfather to win Edo —Ex-party chairman Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online PDP doesn’t need godfather to win Edo —Ex-party chairman A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, speaks with KOLA MOHAMMED on the chances of the party in the forthcoming governorship ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



