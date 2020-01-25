

News at a Glance



PDP floors APC, wins 4 seats in Sokoto re-run Polis Online - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates as the winners of the re-run elections for Sokoto NorthSokoto South and IsaSabon-Birni Federal Constituencies of Sokoto State. The News ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



