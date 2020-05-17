Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP gives FG ultimatum to declare whereabouts of Chinese doctors
Champion Newspapers  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought in purportedly to assist in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

7 hours ago
