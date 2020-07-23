Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP primary: we fought a good fight — Agboola Ajayi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online PDP primary: we fought a good fight — Agboola Ajayi The Ondo State deputy governor and an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded gubernatorial primary of the party, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has accepted defeat in ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 U.S court dismisses case of fraud against Woodberry - Laila Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Member of the Nigerian Air Force is accused of being abusive and inflicting horrific injuries on his wife, a nursing mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 9th NASS misunderstood as rubber stamp for not grandstanding – Bamidele - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
4 Three teenage boys hospitalised with one in critical condition following a shooting in North London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 US judge orders release of Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen from prison - Today, 3 hours ago
6 I was to be forced into an early marriage to a 60 something year old General - former presidential aspirant, Eunice Atuejide reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 ‘We don’t have a president, we have a travel vlogger’ —Aisha Yesufu - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Reps resolve to investigate alleged misappropriation of N100bn in NEDC - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
9 Edo Govt meets security agencies, to mop up small arms ahead of guber poll - Nigerian Observer, 5 hours ago
10 Lawmaker on NDDC probe panel who was charged with corruption is 'no longer wanted' ' ICPC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info