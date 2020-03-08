Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP steps down zoning for Anambra 2021 governorship
News photo Vanguard News  - By Dennis Agbo The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that zoning of Anambra State 2021 governorship ticket to any of the three senatorial zones of the state is not in its picture, at least for now.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 US scientists prep for coronavirus vaccine test - Today, 2 hours ago
2 Osinbajo’s intellectual capacity impacted positively on government -Buhari - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 See The Weeknd Premiere New Song, Show Off Comic Chops on ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Variety - Fuze, 2 hours ago
4 Governor Sanwo-Olu visits President Buhari over Coronavirus in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari sympathises with Italy, Iran, South-Korea over Coronavirus outbreak - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Ihedioha Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling On Imo Election - Naija News, 2 hours ago
7 Osinbajo has demonstrated God’s wisdom ― Adeboye - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Imo Governor Orders Security Agencies To Find Killers In Okigwe - Inside Business Online, 2 hours ago
9 “No evil deed will go unpunished” – Emeka Ihedioha’s reaction after Supreme Court final verdict - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
10 Niger-Delta Militants Say No To South-South Security Outfit - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info