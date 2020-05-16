

News at a Glance



PDP suspends Dogara, Sen. Hunkuyi, five others Newzandar News - By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Suleiman Hunkiyi, Dr Dogara Mato and five others for anti-party activities in from [...]



News Credibility Score: 21%



