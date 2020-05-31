Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP sweeps Saturday’s LG polls in Benue
The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all positions in the council election conducted by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) in the state last Saturday.

3 hours ago
The Citizen:
The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State won the local government election held in the state last Saturday.


1 Federal Govt hands over COVID-19 battle to states - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Zenith Bank plc gets international recognition - Naija Biz Com, 1 hour ago
3 Government moves for $10 oil production cost - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 Controversy trails decline of COVID-19 cases in Kano - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Minister seeks greater focus on ICT as sector contributes 14.07% to GDP - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Over 60 persons still missing in Kajuru after herders’ attacks, says SOKAPU - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 U.S. pioneer AfDB director, Doley backs Adesina for second term - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Why President Buhari failed to address Nigerians on May 29, by PDP - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 Awujale at 86: A flawed last battle? - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Waiting to fly - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
