Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP sympathises with Lagosians on ban of Okada operation
The Guardian  - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sympathy with Nigerians living and working in Lagos for what it called “the excruciating ordeal they are facing following the ban of commercial motorcycles

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Group flays rising insecurity in Edo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Forum urges 19 northern governors to empower, educate IDP women, children - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Minister promises 24-hour primary healthcare - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 PDP sympathises with Lagosians on ban of Okada operation - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 EFCC Is ‘Persecuting’ Adoke, Keeping Him In ‘Horrific Detention’ – Ozekhome - Signal, 2 hours ago
6 Abacha’s loot was oil proceeds from Niger Delta, says Clark - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Akintelure urges support for Amotekun, Buhari’s move against insecurity - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Kaduna court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s suit till Feb 24 for trial - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Al-rimi: White House affirms U.S. killed leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
10 The bill that hates itself - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info