PDP to petition NJC over Kogi High Court’s ruling on governorship primary poll Vanguard News - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has resolved to approach the National Judicial Council, NJC, to sanction Justice John Olorunfemi of the Kogi High Court, for recently nullifying the participation of the party in the 2019 governorship primaries.



