Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP wants judge sanctioned for order against Obaseki
News photo The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to sanction Justice E. A Obile of the Port Harcourt Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly assuming wrong jurisdiction on a case which sought to bar the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Edo election: PDP drags Justice Obile before NJC Vanguard News:
By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday petitioned a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile over his role against its primary election fixed for Thursday, 25th June. A member of the House of Representatives ...
Gist Punch:
ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday petitioned a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile over his role against its primary election fixed for Thursday, 25th June.A member of the House of Representatives and governorship ...
Edo Election: PDP Drags Justice Obile Before NJC Wotzup NG:
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday petitioned a Federal High Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile over his role against its primary election fixed for Thursday, 25th June. A member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant ...


   More Picks
1 Bashir Jamoh: 100 Days Of Purposeful Leadership At NIMASA - Leadership, 2 hours ago
2 Saving Foreign Investments In Lagos Export Free Zone - Leadership, 2 hours ago
3 Bubba Wallace has heard ‘simple-minded’ conspiracy theories about noose incident - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s external reserves drop to $36.3bn - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
5 BREAKING – PDP Reacts As Wike Dumps Obaseki, Reveals Next Line Of Action - Salone, 2 hours ago
6 PDP wants judge sanctioned for order against Obaseki - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
7 Serious Trouble Brewing In PDP As Wike Pulls Out Of Edo Governorship Project . - Uju Edochie's Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Trump on slowing down coronavirus testing to limit numbers: ‘I don’t kid’ - Newzandar News, 7 hours ago
9 POLICE SURROUND ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY - Abuja Reporters, 8 hours ago
10 Nigeria moves to harness huge gas potentials - Energy Mix Report, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info