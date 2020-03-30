

News at a Glance



PDP wants more reduction of fuel price to N80, warns CBN over Tinubu’s suggestion Ripples - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reduce the pump price of fuel from a ‘cosmetic’ N125 per liter to an appropriate price that should not exceed N90 per liter.



News Credibility Score: 61%



