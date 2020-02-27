Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PDP warns Buhari to implement VAT reversal to 5%
News photo 1st for Credible News  - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revert the Value Added Tax (VAT) to its original five percent. This was in the aftermath of the decision by the Federal Government in January to increase the VAT to 7.5 ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Canadian Govt Makes Crucial Decision On Prince Harry And Meghan - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
2 Opinion (28/2/2020): An Unstoppable War And The Immovable Four – By Dare Babarinsa - Yes International! Magazine, 2 hours ago
3 2023: APC replies Makinde, says it‘ll take more than still-born unity among gangsters to take Lagos - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 Expert expresses optimism on reconstitution of APCON’s Governing Council - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
5 Gridlock: Reps move to probe alleged extortion at Lagos ports - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Burna Boy – Odogwu - Am on Point TV, 4 hours ago
7 STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria on the brink — Eminent Nigerians - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Oyo acquires new operational vehicles for OYRTMA - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 2023: Yariman Bakura as game changer! By Abdulrazaq Magaji - The Herald, 4 hours ago
10 Fraud: How woman lost N13,400,000 to friend of 31 years - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info