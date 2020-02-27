

News at a Glance



PDP warns Buhari to implement VAT reversal to 5% 1st for Credible News - The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revert the Value Added Tax (VAT) to its original five percent. This was in the aftermath of the decision by the Federal Government in January to increase the VAT to 7.5 ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



