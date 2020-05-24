

News at a Glance



PDP women leader appeals for calm over tribunal verdict – VELOXNEWS Velox News - Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A leader in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a governorship aspirant in last year’s governorship election, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has appealed for calm over the Saturday verdict of the Kogi State Election Petition ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



