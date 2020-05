News at a Glance



PDP zonal vice-chairman assures aspirants of fair play, denies endorsing Obaseki Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online PDP zonal vice-chairman assures aspirants of fair play, denies endorsing Obaseki Ahead of the June 20 governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, the zonal vice-chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi has assured ...



News Credibility Score: 95%