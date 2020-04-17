Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


PENGASSAN drags Wike to FG, accuses him of hostage-taking
Nigerian Eye  - The national body of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has dragged Rivers State Government, led by Governor Nyesom Wike to the federal government over arrest and harassment of its members, the most recent are ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: South-West govs agree on joint border closures - Head Topics, 6 hours ago
2 My wife is disrespectful, not a good housewife – man tells court - Today, 6 hours ago
3 Keyamo reveals what Abba Kyari told him before his death - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
4 Nigeria reacts to Chad’s threat to pull out of war with terrorists - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Presidency, Ndume fight over fraud allegations - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
6 ‘The Office’ and ‘Prison Break’ Actor, Ranjit Chowdhry, Dies at 64 - Olisa TV, 6 hours ago
7 Nigeria Breaking News, Today, Saturday, 18th, April, 2020 - Naija News, 6 hours ago
8 COVID-19: 4 new deaths as Nigeria toll hits 493 - Olisa TV, 7 hours ago
9 G-20 grants debt relief to Nigeria - The Citizen, 7 hours ago
10 Insecurity worries Lagos, Ogun residents than COVID-19 - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info