News at a Glance



PGF DG knocks PDP, Adegboruwa over condemnation of Buhari’s broadcast Champion Newspapers - …Prays for Kyari, El – rufai, Mohammed recovery from COVID 19 The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has berated critics of the Buhari administration over prejudiced condemnation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ...



News Credibility Score: 41%