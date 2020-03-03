

News at a Glance



PHOTOS: Oyo Lawmakers Pass Amotekun Bill While Wearing Outfit’s Regalia News Break - The Oyo State House of Assembly has passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020, also known as Operation Amotekun. Read Also: Ogun Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill The bill was passed on Tuesday at plenary after it scaled through a clause by ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



