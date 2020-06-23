Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


POLICE SURROUND ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Abuja Reporters  - Peter Dada, Akure Many men of the Ondo State Police Command were on Tuesday morning sighted at the state House of Assembly complex.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 POLICE SURROUND ONDO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY - Abuja Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria moves to harness huge gas potentials - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
3 How Turaki released N200m out of N359m approved for townhall meetings, Jonathan ex-aide tells court - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 Crisis hits PDP as Court stops Congresses in Kano, gives reasons - Politics Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Governor Akeredolu sacks several sides of his estranged deputy - Page One, 3 hours ago
6 Obaseki says those fighting him over guber primary are from outside the PDP - Ripples, 4 hours ago
7 Cautious Trading Dominate Nigerian Stock Exchange - Business Post Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 Stanbic, Nigerian Breweries, BUA Weigh on Stock Market - Investor King, 9 hours ago
9 Tokyo stocks gain in morning, tracking overnight United States tech rally - NNN, 11 hours ago
10 NSE’s ASI Drops by 0.19 percent as Market Cap Sheds ₦3 billion - Biz Watch Nigeria, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info