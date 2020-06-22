Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PREMIER LEAGUE!! See What Arteta Told Arsenal Players After 2-1 Defeat To Brighton
News photo Naija Loaded  - Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said he told his players to control their emotions better, after a scene was created during their 2-1 defeat at Brighton last Saturday. Some of...

18 hours ago
