

News at a Glance



PRESIDENCY TO FALANA: Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution Ripples Nigeria - The Presidency has responded to the statement by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on an alleged third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari. Femi Falana, had during a media interview on Sunday insisted that there was indeed a third term agenda for ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



