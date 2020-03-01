

News at a Glance



PSSDC unveils plan to induct 2,000 public servants in Lagos PM News - The Director General, Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), Dr. Olufunmi Ajose-Harrison at the weekend unveiled plans by the centre to induct about 2,000 civil servants recruited by the state government who are yet to be inducted ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



