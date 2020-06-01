Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PTF on COVID-19 Update Effective from Tomorrow 2/6/2020
NTA  - Nationwide curfew remains in place, timing now 10pm—4am. Full opening of financial sector – normal working hours Restricted opening of places of worship, (regular church & mosque services ONLY), to be based on State Govt protocols.

