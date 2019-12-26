

Paes, 46, announces 2020 will be his final year as a pro Blueprint - India’s veteran tennis player Leander Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 would be his “farewell year” as a professional before he hangs up his racket. The 46-year-old, who started his professional career in 1991, has [...]



