

News at a Glance



Palliative: PDP Condemns Donation of Contaminated Rice to Nigerians Western Post News - By Deborah Oladejo, Osogbo The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of donating contaminated and poisonous bags of Rice to Nigerians as COVID -19 palliative saying the act is condemnable ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



