Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
News photo GQ Buzz  - It was alleged that the convoy abandoned the corpse of the deceased on the road and drove away. The convoy of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Monday killed a bike rider in Katsina State. SaharaReporters ...

5 hours ago
