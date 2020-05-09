Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of Coronavirus Within Seven Days
News Rangers  - LAGOS MAY  9TH (NEWSRANGERS)-No fewer than 100 people are said to have died in Azare, Bauchi State, over the last one week owing to Coronavirus complications. Azare is the second largest town in the state after Bauchi, the state capital.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Celebrity Week In Review: List Of Popular Celebrities Born In May - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
2 PLS HELP ME!! Woman Seek Help As She Was Forcefully Detained And Back Up With Fake COVID-19 Report (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
3 India: Migrant workers stone police in protest against lockdown - NNN, 22 hours ago
4 Video: Checkout funny reactions after Tacha showed her underwear in a video - Newzandar News, 22 hours ago
5 See Proudly Made in Aba, Abia state PPE (pictures) - Jkcyno's Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Kano’s Multiple Death Harvests - The Pointer, 22 hours ago
7 American Nurse Steals Money From A Dying Coronavirus Patient (Photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
8 Tears as man commits suicide by hanging himself with a towel in Edo (video) - Nesco Media, 23 hours ago
9 Horror As Man Hangs Self To Death In Nasarawa - Tori News, 23 hours ago
10 Edo CP orders investigation into death of policeman killed in Auchi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info