Panic In Bauchi Community As Over 100 People Die Of Coronavirus Within Seven Days News Rangers - LAGOS MAY 9TH (NEWSRANGERS)-No fewer than 100 people are said to have died in Azare, Bauchi State, over the last one week owing to Coronavirus complications. Azare is the second largest town in the state after Bauchi, the state capital.



