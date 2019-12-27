Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Panic at Lagos airport as man breaks lose from bush, climbs moving plane
News photo Blueprint  - A yet-to-be-identified man who emerged from the bush around Lagos airport, Friday, mounted a moving Air Peace plane. The incident caused momentary stir in that vicinity which led passengers to start panic The man was [...]

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Air disaster averted as FAAN security arrests man climbing moving plane at Lagos airport Vanguard News:
…saves 171 passengers, 6 crew aboard An air disaster was averted on Friday after a 25-years-old man was apprehended around the air field by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel manning the Charlie One (C1) ...
PM News:
A man in his twenties has been arrested for attempting to gain entrance into an Air Peace aircraft through the wheel-well.
MetroStar Nigeria:
The vigilant pilot if a private jet on Friday foiled an attempt by an unnamed man in his twenties to board an Air Peace plane heading from Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to Owerri. The incident occurred around 9.10am when the Air Peace plane was ...


