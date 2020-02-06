

News at a Glance



Pantami Distances Self From 7.5% VAT Deductions On Voice Calls, Messages The Nigeria Lawyer - The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali-Pantami has distanced himself from being behind the 7.5% Value Added Tax, VAT, deductions on voice calls and messages, saying that the law does not fall within his ministry’s purview.



News Credibility Score: 41%



