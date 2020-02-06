Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Pantami Distances Self From 7.5% VAT Deductions On Voice Calls, Messages
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali-Pantami has distanced himself from being behind the 7.5% Value Added Tax, VAT, deductions on voice calls and messages, saying that the law does not fall within his ministry’s purview.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo State - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Man Arrested In Bayelsa For Allegedly Killing And Burying Wife In The Kitchen - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Fashola backs Sanwo-Olu on ban of motorcycles, tricycles in Lagos - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Many feared dead as robbers attack commercial bank - Polis Online, 4 hours ago
5 Primate Ayodele to Host UN 75th Anniversary Flag-Off Ceremony, Empower 2,500 Persons Feb 14 - Global Excellence Online, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari to attend AU Summit with Govs Uzodinma, Ayade, others - The News, 4 hours ago
7 Our Auditor Went Blind While Working On Accounts - University Of Ibadan Bursar - Titope Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Unknown Gunmen Kill Popular Delta Hotellier’s Son - City People Magazine, 5 hours ago
9 Many Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo - News Break, 5 hours ago
10 Four feared dead in Ondo bank raid - TVC News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info